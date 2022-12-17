Gomorrah – Season 4 (almost)

Contains spoilers… Do not read if you plan on watching this!

Last night I binge-watched a few episodes of Season 4 of the Italian crime drama Gomorrah and this morning want to make few comments, even though I haven’t finished watching the final DVD-5 of Season 4.

Mostly I want to talk about the lead character Gennaro Savastano or “Genny,” played by Salvatore Esposito. I haven’t talked about Genny too much so far because he’s a character in such rapid development, I was trying to figure out if I liked him or not. At the beginning of Season 1 Genny is depicted as a somewhat goofy son of a crime boss. Genny has been sheltered and spoiled by his dad, Pietro, so his mother Imma complains. The turning point comes when the prominent clan member Ciro teaches him how to kill.

The drama between Ciro and Genny unfolds with several twists and turns, right up to Ciro’s death (which I talked about last time). And now Genny must stand on his own two feet. He decides he wants to ‘go clean’ and tries to build an airport, giving his old dealing neighborhood to Patrizia, who now becomes a boss. Turns out Patrizia was a better messenger than boss and I’m pretty sure she is going to die soon (I unintentionally saw something to that effect while researching the show on the web).

So here I am watching and thinking, “Is Patrizia going to get it in this scene?” When a show is really good, like this one, even knowing what will happen doesn’t necessarily spoil it.

But to return to Genny, I can honestly say that watching him has become quite the experience. He has successfully morphed from a goofy rich kid to a complex character capable of acts equally honorable and deadly. And he makes the change so smoothly and convincingly that sometimes it’s hard to believe you’re not watching a real person instead of an actor simply portraying a character.

In one episode Genny and his aids go to London to do some business. I perked up during this episode because as an English speaker, it was particularly effective to hear the Italian with subs alternating with spoken English. At one point Genny hammers someone into the wall who tricked him and cries out in a low, guttural English-speaking voice, “WHERE’S MY GOLD?”

My god that was scary. He sounded like an enraged beast who had been kept in a cage for too long. True, we can hear the Italian voices while watching the subs. And the subs are excellent – translating colloquialisms into phonetic English instead of literal translations – so you quickly forget you are reading. But when the English parts kicked in, it really brought it home for me in a strange kind of way. Being in light-starved London makes the Italians feel on edge and that sense of alienation comes across in spades.

Genny can be sweet too. Especially with his pretty wife Azzurra (Ivana Lotito) and their son. And as I say, he also backed up Patrizia at her wedding when she needed a little emotional support, marrying into a family that despised her.

Like Genny, Azzurra speaking English is quite different from seeing her speak her own, relaxed Italian. Azzurra also shines in Season 4, her turning point arriving when she tells Genny to stop keeping secrets and share all his troubles and tensions with her.

So here I am, wondering when Patrizia will die (if I saw that correctly on the web) and fully enjoying this outstanding crime drama.

I’ve mentioned the cinematography in other reviews but should also note the haunting soundtrack by Mokadelik. A good soundtrack can add so much to a series. Like the original Star Trek, the music for Gomorrah calls up certain themes and emotions that run throughout the show. You almost know – just by the music – when someone is going to get killed or perhaps betrayed in Gomorrah. A truly outstanding score! And that coming from a bedroom musician who likes making atmospheric music. 🙂

Many other fine performances and nuances are not mentioned here. But for today, that’s enough.

Definitely looking forward to finishing up Season 4 and moving on to Season 5.