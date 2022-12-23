Gomorrah – Season Five

Mega Spoiler Alert! Do not read if you plan to watch this!

Wow. I just tore through this final season of the Italian crime drama Gomorrah. I wanted to see how it ended so really pushed it. Kept watching until my eyes started to go and I just couldn’t digest anymore.

The biggest surprise was the return of Ciro. Like Lazarus rising from the dead, he reappears. Turns out someone “helped him” after he was shot by Genny and plunged into the night waters. Admittedly, this seemed a bit too incredible for me. But I was happy to see Ciro return. And after all, it is just a TV show. What TV show doesn’t bend things a bit?

Genny finds out, tracks Ciro down, and puts him in a hideous “gulag” cell to rot for the rest of his days and maybe die. But Ciro being Ciro, escapes. And that’s when the tension really mounts.

Azzurra continues to shine in this season. She’s a delight to watch, with or without makeup. Add to that her convincing performance, and you’ve got a real star on your hands.

There were only a few minutes somewhere in the middle of this season where I felt the whole show was getting a bit tired. But hey, even the Beatles didn’t always come up with hits for every single song in an album. To expect nail-biting entertainment for every second of a five-season show just isn’t realistic.

Season Five, I believe, was also the first to be filmed with the presence of COVID-19. It’s credited as being made in 2019 and the credits at the end mention a “Covid Manager.”

So you really gotta hand it to these people for soldiering on at the onset of the pandemic. This was before vaccines and sometimes the characters are yelling at each other up close.

Apparently, the creators wanted to go out with a bang and not with a whimper. Again like the Beatles, this show stops just at its high point. I won’t spoil the finale completely just in case anyone happens to read this despite my spoiler alert.

There is one spin-off that I haven’t watched yet. It’s called The Immortal and deals with the life and legend of Ciro. Maybe come New Years I’ll check that out. But for now, I’m happy to have completed this gripping series. And I recommend it fully if these particular themes don’t keep you awake at night.

—MC