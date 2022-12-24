Cheap online Christmas Greetings!

Here’s a pretty rough card I did some time ago while fooling around with one of those online image editors. I have Photoshop Elements but it needs Windows or Linux with Wine to operate. Lately, I’ve been using a stripped-down version of Linux without Wine for maximum speed. So most of my cartoons, etc. are created online at sites like https://www.pizap.com and https://phraseit.net.

We’re in the middle of an unusual winter storm and I still have stuff to do before the big day. So this might be my last post for a while.

Merry Christmas! ☃️🎄🌟🕯️🎁🦌🎅🛷🕯️⛄❄️🕯️🔔🕯️