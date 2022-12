Here’s a track I posted several years ago. The song has a melody but I just didn’t feel motivated enough this Christmas to do a slick production with vocals. Part of the problem is it’s a sad song, written soon after a breakup, and I’m very happy these days!

Would love to take the best of the produced version along with a great vocalist singing the melody. Contact me if interested! 😊

Merry Christmas! 🎄🎁☃️👼🌟🧑‍🎄