Boxing Day means these two things to me

First, it’s my dad’s birthday. He passed away in 2003 but it just seems like yesterday. Last night while getting ready to go out for Xmas dinner I fell while helping my mom, luckily on the carpet with no serious harm, other than being shaken up for a few moments. Funny how the caregiver often wipes out while he’s making sure the senior is okay!

While falling (my mom’s “rollator” walker had a slippery jacket on top and slid away from me as I sat on it) I funnily enough felt like my dad. Dad had two unexpected spills while in my care. And last night it was my turn. 😳

I was trying to explain how ‘what goes around comes around’ at the Xmas party last night. I think some of the people sort of got what I was saying.

But leading into the second thing that means something to me, I cannot see how Jane Creba in any way could have had any connection – spiritual or subtle – to what happened on Boxing Day 2005.

My supposition is that God just called her then. But to me, she marks the beginning of when Toronto stopped being “Toronto the Good” and started to be “Toronto the Sin Bin.”

And it’s only gotten worse.

I’ll be thinking of them both today, my dad and Jane Creba.