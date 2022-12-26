Earthpages.org

Boxing Day means these two things to me


First, it’s my dad’s birthday. He passed away in 2003 but it just seems like yesterday. Last night while getting ready to go out for Xmas dinner I fell while helping my mom, luckily on the carpet with no serious harm, other than being shaken up for a few moments. Funny how the caregiver often wipes out while he’s making sure the senior is okay!

Dad looking like a spy while doing volunteer work in Europe. He wasn’t… just a regular guy who taught marketing at Metro U., also Dean of Business, which I think he really enjoyed.

While falling (my mom’s “rollator” walker had a slippery jacket on top and slid away from me as I sat on it) I funnily enough felt like my dad. Dad had two unexpected spills while in my care. And last night it was my turn. 😳

I was trying to explain how ‘what goes around comes around’ at the Xmas party last night. I think some of the people sort of got what I was saying.

But leading into the second thing that means something to me, I cannot see how Jane Creba in any way could have had any connection – spiritual or subtle – to what happened on Boxing Day 2005.

Jane Creba was shopping with relatives on Toronto’s Yonge Street when she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between rival gangs in December, 2005
Jane Creba was shopping with relatives on Toronto’s Yonge Street when she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between rival gangs in December, 2005 – Globe and Mail

My supposition is that God just called her then. But to me, she marks the beginning of when Toronto stopped being “Toronto the Good” and started to be “Toronto the Sin Bin.”

And it’s only gotten worse.

I’ll be thinking of them both today, my dad and Jane Creba.

Advertisement

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.