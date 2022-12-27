Stage actor Max McLean has a long history of bringing renowned author C.S. Lewis’ literary creations to life, portraying the theologian and his projects.

Source: C.S. Lewis’ Atheism and ‘Argument Against God’ Were Totally Imploded by Stunning Realization Leading Him to Christ | CBN News

Opinion:

Can a die-hard atheist become a believer? Sometimes it takes a dramatic conversion experience to demonstrate to someone that it doesn’t all end here, we’re not alone, and that God is good and knows everything. That’s why I rarely do heavy-handed ‘fishing’ when trying to lead people to a belief in God, and if deemed appropriate, to Christ.

Once while sitting on a bus this bible guy beside me was doing his thing, trying his best to convert me. After quite a while of listening to his spiel, I quietly said, “I already believe!”

He was too regimented in his way of thinking and believing to see that I was already there. If he were more perceptive and perhaps insightful, he wouldn’t have jabbered away for half an hour in my ear.

When I told him, I felt he didn’t really trust me: I was just saying it to shut him up or maybe I didn’t really know. I was deluded by Satan or some lesser demon.

So I explained that when ‘fishing’ I don’t use a flashy lure but a net. He was the flashy lure type but I think maybe he sorta got what I was saying. To some extent, anyhow.

Most saints and contemplatives say that when they come within the presence of another who is close to God, they don’t have to say anything. Both parties recognize it immediately.

So how about you? Are you flashy fisherman or fisherwoman? An agnostic? Atheist?

If the latter, it will probably take something dramatic to open your mind. And only God can do that. Not just words.