’round midnight

Just before midnight I lit a candle and ate ice cream while remembering my father, whose birthday was December 26th.

I remember going out in the cold, trying to find a store that was open to buy any shape or form of birthday cake that we could find. Back in the old days things stayed closed longer over the holidays, I think. Once I even locked myself out of the car and had to walk back to the house to get an extra set of keys. We were tired the day after Christmas so my poor dad always had a sort of whipped-up, half-baked celebration.

While meditating on my 41 years spent with him, I felt I could sense the presence of not only dad, but his sisters and some other relatives… all up above.

Do you ever feel that? I think it’s a wonderful thing. I can’t imagine going through life thinking it all ends here. What a shame. What terrible poverty.