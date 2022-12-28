The Holy – Rudolf Otto and Beyond (With a little help from OpenAI)

What does the idea of the ‘Holy’ mean to you? For the German Lutheran scholar Rudolf Otto (1869–1937) the Holy is discussed as a personal experience of something existing beyond the body, brain and self.

In The Idea of the Holy (1917) Otto borrows from the Latin word numen when introducing the term numinous, which refers to “deeply felt religious experience.”

Experience of the numinous may derive from a monotheistic God or from many pagan gods. When originating from God, Otto says the numinous is endowed with “rationality, purpose, personality and morality” and in an era before political correctness put a straightjacket on intelligent debate, he suggests pagan numinosity is somehow inferior.

Otto makes a similar distinction between magic and religion. He says magic manifests a “dimmed” numinous, in contrast to the experience of God, which he describes as an awe-filled encounter, a mysterium tremendum and a majestus.

For Otto, the experience of God is the highest type of numinosity. It’s a personal experience of an omnipotent, omniscient power that’s worthy of utmost respect and which inspires not just awe, but also a healthy kind of fear.

The individual is urgently attracted to this power, but the experience of the Godhead may also frighten, humble and purify.

In addition, Otto notes that one would experience a sense of creaturely unworthiness and perhaps wretchedness, standing naked, as it were, in the face of such a great, powerful and “wholly other” Godhead.

Beyond Otto

In some traditions, the Holy is also associated with certain places or objects, such as holy shrines, temples, or relics. These may be seen as places of special spiritual significance or power, and believers may visit them in order to seek spiritual guidance or to experience a sense of the divine.

In general, the idea of the Holy is closely tied to concepts of spirituality, faith, and the divine, and it is central to the worldview and practices of many religious and spiritual traditions.¹

This quote from OpenAI might be a slight watering down of Otto’s idea of the Holy, for as mentioned, all religions are not the same for Otto because their numinosity differs. That is, not all spiritual and otherworldly practices involve the Holy—or at least, not a mature, refined, and elevated experience of the Holy.

I should add that for some the arts, music, nature, sexuality or sensuality are just other modalities for the experience of the Holy. I’m not sure how Otto would view the ‘everything is potentially spiritual’ perspective and unfortunately, he’s not around for us to ask him.😄

¹ “Assistant” (2022). In OpenAI. [Online]. Available: https://openai.com/blog/openai-assistant/. This is the first time I have used OpenAI at Earthpages.org | Think Free. To me, the responses on religion and philosophy seem to summarize data that’s already out there, which itself is probably based on secondary sources. But I like the idea of getting a quick summary of things I have seen many times while reading my old-style books. I won’t blindly copy from OpenAI but post only those aspects I feel are reasonably accurate. I do the same thing with Wikipedia and several other secondary resources, so using OpenAI is new and exciting, but not really all that different!

