A South Carolina college professor is raising the alarm after discovering that ChatGPT, a chatbot with artificial intelligence, was being used by a student to create an essay.

Source: University Professor Catches Student Cheating With ChatGPT

Opinion and Demo:

My first reaction to this story was the same reaction I have to many tales about students being caught cheating. Why do we never hear about professors who cheat, plagiarize and engage in corrupt activities?

Anyhow, it’s a new year and I am trying to get past that. My curiosity compelled me to sign up and try this chatbot out.

To me, it initially seemed biased when I asked it about the possibility of machines having consciousness. Not only until I mentioned Asian philosophy and the idea that even inanimate matter may have consciousness, did it give a more complete, integrated answer. When I pressed it on that, it seemed to cleverly work around its own apparent contradictions almost like a politician!

My initial dialog with the AI was long so I won’t reproduce it here. But here’s a quick demo, my second conversation (click on the image for easier-to-read full-size):

Try it here: https://chat.openai.com/auth/login