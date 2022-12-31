Criminology PhD student arrested in stabbing deaths of four Idaho university students | National Post | Opinion

DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Bryan Kohberger as a suspect in the killings

Source: Criminology PhD student arrested in stabbing deaths of four Idaho university students | National Post

In most democratic countries, a suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty. And once in a blue moon, convictions turn out to be bogus and the prisoner is freed from jail, often many years later.

With the rise of DNA evidence, however, the likelihood of false convictions has greatly diminished.

Right now, police have some kind of DNA evidence on this case but no real details have been provided. The story says they are “building a case” with the suspect in custody.

So by no means am I saying this person is guilty. What the story did bring to mind, however, was how once in a while creepy deviants work their way into the academic system and can go quite far without being suspected. For some reason, the public gives academia a special kind of status that I don’t think it really deserves. The public criticizes politicians, religious figures, and even sports officials if they do something wrong. But academics are treated as if they are the last true saints on Earth. No corruption there. No seedy, backroom deals, or rigged hiring practices. Oh no. It’s a university. It must be above board.

Why the public still holds this unrealistic belief about academia is beyond me. Perhaps it’s because academics are, for the most part, reasonably intelligent if not always brilliant. So they know how to pull off a good scam. The bad ones, that is. The good ones are also smart enough to keep their heads down if they suspect anything untoward.

Myself, my suspicions about corruption in academia were mostly germinal in undergrad studies. Back then students complained about ‘big business” colluding with the “admin” but it didn’t go much further than that. It wasn’t until grad studies that I began to wonder not just about monetary collusion but about criminal collusion. That’s quite a different scene.

Agreeing to take the money and tailor your university according to the whims and desires of the rich is one thing. Doing that with a criminal organization to which a professor or administrator belongs is quite different. At least, it would seem to be.

But in today’s story, we have just one suspected criminal. He’s in custody for suspected murder. Previously he was a teaching assistant, among other things. How scary if he is convicted to think that such a person would be in close contact with vulnerable young students.

Wouldn’t it be even worse if a professor deep in violent crime was consorting with students? Perhaps even marrying one?

I think it’s time we lifted the blinders we tend to have about the apparent sanctity of academia. It’s just a place. An institution. And as such, it has all the potential for rot, corruption, perversion, and even violence that any other human institution may have.