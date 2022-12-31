As the year draws to a close I have to admit that I only felt the Christmas spirit for a brief while during the day of December 25th.

I was helping my mom, a sweet and delightful senior, to get ready for a dinner party, under a bit of pressure to get us both there on time and found that the old dictum, “In service we shine” came true. Other than that, there were no deep meditations on our Christmas tree, which usually marks my Christmas Eve. Although come to think of it, I did enjoy doing that song for you all on Christmas Eve, even if it came out pretty fair at best!

For New Years I thought it would be fun to follow up on a recent fascination I’ve developed working with AI (artificial intelligence). While going through my news feeds I came across a story about a professor saying that students were using this app to cheat. I figured if students were using it, it must be good! 😀

And it is!

So Happy New Year everyone, despite all the difficult challenges we’re facing, we need to remember that this too will pass, and everlasting life awaits us if we so choose to receive it! 😇

And now for the AI version:

Please write a Happy New Year message for 2023. The message should address the hard times we have all been through, specifically with Covid 19, The war in Ukraine and unprecedented global inflation. It should also talk about the rise of gun violence and senseless deaths. Despite all these upsetting factors, we need to be positive and believe that God is in control.

Happy New Year 2023!

As we reflect on the challenges and difficulties of the past year, it’s natural to feel a sense of uncertainty and worry about the future. The COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the economic challenges brought on by unprecedented global inflation have all taken a toll on us. Additionally, the heartbreaking rise in gun violence and senseless deaths has added to the challenges we’ve faced.

But despite all these challenges, it’s important to remember that we are not alone and that there is hope for a brighter future. We can take comfort in the fact that God is in control and that He is always with us, no matter what life throws our way.

So let’s embrace the new year with positivity and hope, and let’s make a commitment to be there for each other, to support one another, and to work towards a better tomorrow. Here’s to a happy and healthy 2023 for all!

That’s pretty damned good!

Thank you! I’m glad you found the message helpful. I hope that it brings a sense of hope and encouragement as we move into the new year. If you have any other questions or need further assistance, don’t hesitate to ask. Wishing you all the best in 2023!

Thanks… Happy New Year to you too!

Thank you! Happy New Year to you as well! I hope that 2023 brings you many blessings and opportunities for growth and happiness. If you have any other questions or need further assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out. Best wishes for a fantastic new year!

OpenAI (2022). “Assistant.” [Online]. Available: https://openai.com/blog/openai-assistant