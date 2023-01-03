Hi everyone, this is my first revision that fully integrates the AI Assistant with a previous entry at Think Free (now moving to Earthpages.org).

The Greek Orthodox Church is theologically equivalent to and a part of the Eastern Orthodox Church, which is the Christian Church that was founded in the eastern Mediterranean region in the 1st century AD and is characterized by its rich tradition of liturgy and theology. It is the second-largest Christian church in the world, with approximately 260 million members. It became self-governing in 1833 with the See of Athens as its primacy of honor.

The largest of the Eastern Orthodox churches, the Greek Orthodox Church is headquartered in Constantinople (Istanbul, Turkey). Its history is closely intertwined with the history of the Byzantine Empire and the Greek people. The Greek Orthodox Church is known for its liturgical traditions, which include the use of incense, icons, and elaborate vestments, as well as its beautiful and ornate churches. It also has a strong monastic tradition, with many monasteries and monastic communities throughout the world.

Greek Orthodoxy embraces the Holy Trinity and the divinity of Jesus Christ, and it follows the Nicene Creed. It also has a strong emphasis on the Virgin Mary and the saints, venerating them as intermediaries between God and humanity. The Greek Orthodox Church is governed by a hierarchy of bishops, and it is divided into individual churches that are autonomous and self-governed, although they remain in full communion with one another.

The Greek Orthodox Church does not believe in the dogma of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary, which states that Mary, the mother of Jesus, was conceived without original sin. This belief is held by the Roman Catholic Church, but it is not accepted by the Eastern Orthodox Church.

The Eastern Orthodox Church teaches that Mary was a human being born with original sin, like all other human beings, but that she was chosen by God to be the mother of Jesus and was therefore granted the special grace of being preserved from personal sin throughout her life. This belief is known as the “sinless conception” or “all-holy conception” of Mary. It is based on the belief that Mary was chosen by God to bear the Son of God and that she was therefore given the special grace of being preserved from sin in order to fulfill this role.

For Orthodox believers, Mary is the “New Eve,” who, like the first Eve, was created by God and was given the special role of being the mother of the Son of God. However, unlike the first Eve, who disobeyed God and brought sin into the world, Mary obeyed God and became the mother of the one who would bring salvation to the world.

If Mary is born with original sin, it’s natural to ask if she experienced temptation along the way.

According to the Eastern Orthodox Church, Mary was a human being subject to temptation like all other human beings. However, it is believed that she was given the special grace of being preserved from personal sin throughout her life and that she was therefore able to overcome temptation and live a life of righteousness.

Essentially, the Orthodox Church does not believe that Mary was immune to temptation or that she was incapable of sinning. Rather, it is believed that she was graced with being able to overcome temptation and live a sinless life because of her unique role as the mother of Jesus, the Son of God. This grace was given to her by God in order to fulfill the role that had been entrusted to her, and it was not a result of any inherent superiority on her part.

Concerning the Greek Orthodox Church’s rejection of the dogma of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary it’s clear that

Orthodox theologians reacted negatively to the new dogmas proclaimed by Pope Pius IX: the Immaculate Conception of Mary (1854) and papal infallibility (1870). In connection with the dogma of the Assumption of Mary, proclaimed by Pope Pius XII (1950), the objections mainly concerned the presentation of such a tradition in the form of a dogma.¹

To this Zacharias adds:

The Orthodox Church most emphatically does -not- believe in the Immaculate Conception.

This heretical doctrine of the Roman Catholic Church states that the Virgin Mary was born -without sin.- Think about that! How could a human being be born without the effect of original sin? How could she born not subject to bodily death as every human being is, being a product of a fallen world?

The Virgin Mary was not born this way, but she was born subject to the passions and to death just as every other human being. Our Lord Christ Jesus is the only person who has lived who was born without sin besides Adam and Eve, who were created before sin entered the world.

We DO believe however that Mary lived a holy life, not agreeing with the heretical doctrine of the Latin Church does not diminish this fact at all. » See in context

