I want YOUR BIG FEMALE vocal for this

Just My Stuff

This rendition is so bad I hesitate to post it. But remember that it’s just a blueprint. I haven’t sung in so long my voice sounds like a loose shoestring. I think with practice I could get some tone and control back. But for now, just wince when it’s worse than borderline and try to hear the melody. That’s what I want to put out there… hoping someone with a great voice will want to collab on this.

This video has subs if needed…