Take a little trip back… with Pluto TV

Pluto TV just became available in Canada. Actually, it was here on December 1st but I checked in November after thinking it would be up and running in the fall of 2022. When it didn’t work in November, I figured some licensing deal fell through. Then Christmas came so I didn’t think to check again. But thanks to a Drew Barrymore TV ad I tried again. It works! In Canada, anyhow.

So what did I find tonight?

Well, looking through the classic channels was quite revealing. We think we are freer these days than in the past but watching old TV shows makes that claim debatable. I’m not sure things were ‘better’ back then. But people surely were not so touchy about being offended.

That’s one way of looking at it. The other way is that a lot of sh** went down and marginalized groups (e.g. queer, racialized, balding) didn’t have the power to stand up to it.

Surprisingly, the Ed Sullivan show had a really effective black guy doing a humorous critique of white stereotypes about blacks back then. For newcomers to Western culture, Ed Sullivan was the man before Johnny Carson, David Letterman, and … ? Do we really have a top dog in late-night TV anymore?

But even more telling was the Carol Burnett Show. Back in the 60s and 70s, this was one of the most popular and enduring shows on US and Canadian TV.

Carol Burnett obviously was loaded with talent but her show doesn’t stand the test of time very well. Something of a pioneer feminist, Burnette had two male sidekicks, Tim Conway and Harvey Korman. The two men are like colorful planets revolving around the bright star of Burnett. Necessary but clearly not the main attraction.

So in one segment Burnett and Conway are talking about attractive men and Conway makes a pretty clear gay joke without actually saying the word gay, queer, etc. Burnett howls with laughter for an extended time as if the mere suggestion that Conway might be gay is just so out there and absurd.

That certainly wouldn’t wash today. Even if someone happens to dislike homosexual activity or perhaps the practice of children being exposed to drag Queens in public and in the media, they have to play along or else. No big laffs on that topic anymore. In fact, if someone doesn’t like the idea of homosexuality, they are branded with a pseudo-scientific sounding label. They’re homoPHOBIC.

So are we more or less free?

When I say Earthpages.org is about free thought, I’m not just talking about regurgitating the latest politically correct ideas enforced by the thought police. No, I mean looking at issues from many different angles. And I do that because when one side of an argument isn’t “allowed” or open for mature, well-intentioned discussion, what we basically have is a new brand of fascism.