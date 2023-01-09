The Holy Spirit and Contemporary Psychology

Theologically Speaking

In Christian theology, The Holy Spirit is one of the three “persons” constituting the Holy Trinity of The Father, The Son and the Holy Spirit.

Each person is said to be eternal, equal, distinct and yet of the same substance. The term Holy Ghost is an old English version of the Latin Spiritus.

In the New Testament Jesus promises his disciples that the Paraclete or Spirit of Truth will return. However, the worldly and evil people of this world cannot and will not see it unless they repent (John 14:16-17).

So the Holy Spirit is a divine person active in the world but one must believe in Jesus Christ and lead a good life, choosing right over wrong, to reap its benefits. The Holy Spirit is seen as a source of wisdom, guidance, and strength for believers, and is believed to be responsible for the inspiration of the Bible and for the gifts of the Spirit, such as the ability to speak in tongues, perform miracles, and prophesy.

The Holy Spirit is also associated with the concept of sanctification, which is the process of being made holy or set apart for the service of God. It is believed that the Holy Spirit works in the lives of believers to help them become more like Jesus Christ and to live in a way that is pleasing to God.

Psychology and Sin

To me, it seems that sin transmitted via psychological hangups can hinder our spiritual formation. Say, for instance, a disgruntled or disturbed person becomes jealous and obsessed with another person and behaves dishonorably toward them, well, that malcontent probably will wonder why they feel like dirt instead of being happy.

The Holy Spirit always seeks repentance but choosing a life of filth brings filthy results. There’s no magic pill for a happy life other than believing and choosing the good. And sometimes this means getting the psychological help needed in order to get past childhood traumas and complexes that Satan, as an evil power, can capitalize on.

A Little History

Around 360 CE the early Christian Church opposed as heretical the idea of the pneumatomachi–-the teaching that Jesus Christ but not the Spirit is Divine.

In 381 the Council of Constantinople repudiated these heretics by declaring the dogma of the Holy Spirit. This was further elaborated in 589 by the Council of Toledo’s dogma of double procession, or the filioque, which stipulates that the Holy Spirit proceeds from the Father and the Son.

This teaching became popular as the Nicene Creed spread throughout the empire of the Franks from the 9th century onward. But due to an apparent temporal paradox (How can the Holy Spirit proceed from the Father and the Son if the Holy Trinity is co-eternal?), the filioque has been controversial and, indeed, openly rejected by the Eastern Orthodox Church.

The Experience and some Philosophical Issues

Today, many Christians tend to describe the Holy Spirit as an indwelling of the divine. God is regarded as wholly other but also immanent as a numinous experience. On the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, Karl Gross cites the celebrated writer on mysticism Evelyn Underhill:

As they know themselves to dwell in the world of time and yet to be capable of transcending it, so the Ultimate Reality, they think, inhabits yet inconceivably exceeds all that they know to be — as the soul of the musician controls and exceeds not merely each note of the flowing melody, but also the whole of the symphony in which these cadences must play their part.¹

But there’s a sociological and philosophical problem with the idea of indwelling. Put simply, many religious groups and individuals parade around claiming to be guided by the Holy Spirit while advocating drastically different agendas from one another. Perhaps a partial solution to this issue could be to say that some of these groups and individuals are closer to enacting God’s will than others, and the truth comes out in the fullness of their many opinions. However, we need to remember that most of these people do not see themselves as presenting opinions but rather gospel truth.

Alternatively, and to be less diplomatic, we could say that some are just wrong and perhaps even partially or fully insane.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words (Or Glowing Eyeballs) 😃

On this last point, I once had a professor whose eyes flashed like hypnotic kaleidoscopes, and s/he seemed to be hyper-intuitive. However, their moral choices appeared to be dishonorable on more than one front.

As the New Testament puts it, you can tell a good tree from a bad tree by its fruits.

15 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. 16 By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? 17 Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. 18 A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit. 19 Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20 Thus, by their fruit you will recognize them.²

I don’t think there is much more I could add to that. This passage in Matthew proves to be immensely practical today as we need to navigate among so many weirdos and half-baked ‘holy’ men and women, sometimes using religion as a cover for unethical activities.

