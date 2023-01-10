The Immortal – Italian Film Review

Contains Major Spoilers!

For Gomorrah fans, it’s probably only a matter of time before you watch The Immortal. Once hooked, you’ll want more, even if not really expecting the standalone film to be quite the same as the Italian TV series.

And it’s not the same. Well, it is… but it isn’t.

The Immortal traces the development of Ciro Di Marzio (portrayed by Marco D’Amore who also directs the film) from the time he apparently dies to the moment when he meets up with Genny Savastano at the beginning of Season 5. We learn how Ciro survived his presumed death and how he operated amidst Latvian – Russian organized crime wars. Even more telling are the numerous flashbacks to the young Ciro as he’s groomed by Bruno, his first mentor, and whom the adult Ciro must deal with again.

The young Ciro almost steals the show. Played by Giuseppe Aiello this boy reminds me of a kid version of Frank Sinatra. Like the old TV series Kung Fu, the flashbacks are well integrated with what’s happening now. Sort of a parallel construction between the past and the present.

Overall, The Immortal is quite a bit slicker than Gomorrah. Gone is much of the grittiness that made the TV series so special. The film seems more polished and tightly edited than the TV show. Even the soundtrack by Mokadelik is a bit bigger this time around. It took me a while to switch gears and realize I wasn’t watching the TV series but a movie.

Did I like it better? Less?

Well, let’s put it this way. A lot of old-timers like myself would instantly say that The Beatles were better than Paul McCartney and Wings. But I liked a lot of those Wings songs too. For me, The Immortal, if you’ll go with this analogy, is like Wings. There are similarities but definite differences from its artistic origins.

Admittedly, when at the close we see Ciro and Genny on the same screen, I couldn’t help but think, God, those guys had chemistry. And in a way, it’s too bad that chemistry is lacking – by necessity – in this film. But that’s the way the story unfolded. And as the old saying goes, something is better than nothing. Ciro’s isolation underscores that he’s “a lonely man with no desires,” as the widow (pictured above) says earlier in the film.

Bottom line?

Definitely worth watching for Gomorrah fans!