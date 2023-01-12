I’ve got to get out my scanner someday

Actually, it’s fully functional but in the cold basement. What I want to scan is my farewell quote from my high school yearbook. There I said, “To whom it may concern, please excuse me from school for life!”

In Canada, if we were sick we got our parents to write a “To Whom it May Concern” letter. So that was the joke there. But the biggest joke, one that I didn’t really count on, was that I would spend many more years in school, right up ’till completing my Ph.D.

And now I feel the same way.

PLEASE EXCUSE ME FROM SCHOOL FOR LIFE!

The further I progressed the more I realized that much of academia in Ontario is a droll, politically correct repository for mediocrity. Not unlike priests, professors must fit into a certain mold. Anyone with real originality will probably not be rewarded. And perhaps sometimes there’s even more to it than that.

But I don’t feel like talking about the possibility of corruption and transnational criminals using Ontario universities as a cover right now. I actually know a couple of people who did get jobs in the university who are not linked to some seedy Eastern European crimelord or Asian handler. So it would be entirely unfair to suggest that you need to be a criminal or spy to get a job in a Canadian university. I don’t see things that simply. But by the same token, to entirely discount the possibility is equally as simplistic.

Oops. I did it again. Wasn’t going to get into all this stuff today… Just wanted to explain what my new tag line at Earthpages means.