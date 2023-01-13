The Chronicles of Louis Brandon, Time Traveler — Chapter 9, Conclusion and Chapter 10, Part 1

© 2023, Michael William Clark. All rights reserved.

Did you miss part of the story? Find it here!

The man came a little closer but was still out of hearing range.

Louis said quietly, “Here’s your proof, Sondra.”

The sun behind him, the shaded figure walked nearer.

“That’s the guy who chased me in the 23rd century,” Louis said. “I guess I’m not the only person with the gift of traveling.”

Sondra and the rest watched the approaching silhouette. Louis and Stella held hands. The unwelcome visitor quickly opened his guitar case and pulled out a macromaser.

“Mister Brandon,” he said angrily, not calling him “doctor” on purpose.

“Sorry my friend, don’t know who that is,” Louis replied.

“Nice try sucker.” The man replied. “You’re mine.”

“But I’m just an old hippie trying to relive my—”

“Hi kids. Having a cookout?” the hitman interrupted him as his maser blasted Red into oblivion.

The deadheads froze.

“Who’s next?” he asked with a malicious smirk.

It was Jem. The blast caught him on the shoulder but the dematerialization spread to the rest of his body in less than a second.

“You’re insane!” Sondra screamed, disappearing into thin air as the third beam impacted her.

The rest of the group ran. The hitman fired a wide beam that summarily destroyed each and every one of the happy, youthful clan.

In his demented zeal, the murderer didn’t realize Louis and Stella had jumped. Only the fire remained. He was happy. He thought he got everyone. The boss would be pleased with his “good job.”

Chapter 10

It was cruel and terrible. But that was the reality in which Louis and Stella found themselves.

“So much for teaching the children,” Louis said in stark, shocked, disbelief.

“Where are we?” Stella looked around at the bizarre landscape.

They had jumped all the way to the 578th century. New York City. Or what used to be.

“New York,” Louis said.

“When?”

“578th century.”

“How’d we get here?”

“Same as last time. While Sondra was dematerializing, I got the call.”

“Thank God I made it too!”

“Maybe because we were holding hands… also, I willed you to join me.”

“I hope Jake will be okay,” Stella said, realizing she might never see her old lover and life again.

“That’s an odd thought considering what just happened,” Louis said blackly.

“Screw you! I’ll think what I want to think,” Stella shot back. Louis took it as a stress reaction. The mind dwells on familiar places during overload. He also knew Stella was a tender, caring person.

“Of course, I feel for the kids.” She said as if reading his mind. “But what can I do?”

“Okay. Let’s see what’s happening here.” Louis said, addressing the weird spectacle before them.

Louis and Stella were standing in a barren land of shining silicon. As far as they could see, they were at some kind of main junction point. One wouldn’t call it a street or even a thoroughfare. No people in sight, no vehicles.

The city hardly looked like a city. It didn’t even look like a planet. Numerous cone-like structures resembling antennae stretched upward to the sky. Periodically a few globes, silent and bubble-like, drifted by high overhead. Other than that, nothing moved. This was a static world.

They sensed a slight droning just above the threshold of hearing, along with an odd clicking noise that sounded more electrical than mechanical. Variously sized oblong units, perhaps highly refined machinery, stood silent and motionless as they dotted the landscape, right off into the horizon. Each unit continually alternated hue. A lackluster olive green flowed into a taupe, and then back again.

“Nous sommes perdus.” Louis cursed under his breath.

“What does that mean?” Stella asked.

“We’re lost.” He replied grimly. “I’m not sure I like this place.”

“Me too,” Stella said. “So cold. It feels dead.” She looked up at the dark crimson sky. A tinge of black ran through like a streak of ink. “Almost looks like Mars in the pre-cultivation period. Maybe we’re not on Earth.”

“No, just before we leaped the voice said ‘New York City.'”

“The voice?” Stella asked with a touch of sarcasm.

“You know. The voice. My guide.” Louis replied impatiently. “I must admit,” he continued, “if this is Earth, I’m glad I wasn’t born in this epoch.”

“Yeah,” Stella said, again with a touch of cynicism.

Louis surveyed the place. “It sure doesn’t feel like Earth.”

The two stood still, alone together in the dull, bleak silence.

“More like we’re inside a test tube. Or walking through a hyper-chip. Maybe we were miniaturized,” Stella said with a slight smile. “Did you ever see that vid, Fantastic Voyage?“

“No,” Louis replied soberly.

“A team of explorers was shrunk so they could get inside a human body. They traveled in a tiny little ship. Like aquanauts. But they were right inside a guy’s veins and organs…”

“I get the point,” Louis said grimly.

He thought for a few minutes and then said, “Perhaps New York has been relocated. A lot can happen in 50,000 years. Or make that,” he stopped to think again, “55,500 years.”

“Relocated where?” Stella asked.

“God knows.”

