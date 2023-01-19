Canada summons Russian ambassador to condemn missile strike on Ukrainian apartment building | Opinion

Earthpages.org

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly summoned Russia’s ambassador on Wednesday to condemn a missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly

Opinion:

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly means well and it would be worse if she said nothing about the brutal attacks. But in reality, you cannot talk sense to a madperson and their regime. I learned this hard rule at the university…

