There are lots of ways to de-anonymize Tor users. Someone at the NSA gave a presentation on this ten years ago. (I wrote about it for the Guardian in 2013, an essay that reads so dated in light of what we’ve learned since then.)

Source: The FBI Identified a Tor User – Schneier on Security



Opinion:

Schneier on Security seems to be one of the best places to pick up all the latest on security issues. Myself, I have gradually become more aware of just how sneaky and pernicious some hackers and identity thieves can be. In Canada, criminal operators are actually selling homes that they don’t own! So I always shred anything sensitive before sending it to the recycle bin — I’m talking about paper here. You’d think that once it went into the recycling it would be safe but apparently, kids scour through the waste in poverty-stricken countries in search of anything they or their bosses can use.

It’s no big secret that a significant amount of recycling material is shipped off to poor countries and not recycled as claimed. Some conspiracy theorists believe that was a partial deception by some of the Green People, who might have got kickbacks from those who produce the updated bins we now use.

Corruption among Greens? Are you kidding? Aren’t they all saints saving the planet?

Well, I don’t know. I’m just reporting things I’ve heard.

As for finding out who is using Tor, I think it’s a good thing. Tor is great if you want to search for say, sensitive medical information you don’t want some imbalanced stalker to know about.

However, apparently child abusers, human traffickers, and plotters of violent mayhem also use Tor and the so-called “dark web” to remain hidden from the rest of us. So cracking Tor isn’t necessarily bad, as some human rights activists say. It can be good when the technologically cracked actor really is a cracked actor, psychologically speaking.

One other problem arises, one rarely addressed in Canada but not entirely ignored in other countries. And this is the possibility of corrupt authorities abusing their legitimate surveillance abilities to vicariously satisfy their own unfulfilled desires, perversions, and obsessions.

Bottom line?

It’s a borderline-to-mad world but the bright stars among us are trying to keep it sane.