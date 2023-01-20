AI Art Generator – The Dark Side… Dr. Darkov And His Wife

Following up on my last post, here’s another image from Stable Diffusion which I found interesting but not quite Louis Brandon and Stella Superstring, which I was trying to get with different keywords.

So I didn’t post it, thinking it was a bit too ghoulish for the last post. But then I thought about it… maybe it’s Louis and Stella if they didn’t make the jump right and got deformed. Naah. Still too ghoulish.

And then it came to me. It’s another fictional character of mine, “Dr. Darkov” with his wife. Darkov is like a time traveler gone mad. He sees things but it’s like he’s always looking through the wrong end of a spyglass. Everything he sees is warped and demented because he himself is warped and demented.

Sort of Kafkaesque looking to me.

What do you think?