Hi everyone, it’s been a while since I updated Think Free. This entry has been sitting as a draft for a few days. The ChatGPT answer gives a nice summary:

Homeopathy is a form of alternative medicine that is based on the idea that “like cures like.” This means that a substance that causes certain symptoms in a healthy person can be used to treat similar symptoms in a sick person. Homeopathic remedies are made from natural substances, such as plants and minerals, and are usually taken in highly diluted forms. Critics argue that the principles of homeopathy are not supported by scientific evidence and that the remedies are so diluted that they are unlikely to contain enough of the active ingredient to have any effect. However, some people claim that homeopathy is effective and that it is a safe and gentle form of treatment.¹

And my view:

Natural Medicine

In natural medicine, homeopathy is an alternative approach to healing based on the belief that illness arises from an imbalance of internal and external elements. Essentially, a basic life force, a sort of vital energy, needs to be rebalanced or realigned to restore health.

To achieve rebalance an apparently harmless substance is given to the patient based on the belief that “like cures like.” For example, if a person is abnormally addicted to sex, they may be given an aphrodisiac. This may sound counterintuitive but again, the belief is that the extra push will restore mind/body balance.

Choosing the right substance is supposedly achieved by assessing the whole patient, and not just the area of illness as we find in compartmentalized medicine. The natural medicine is usually administered in a highly diluted mixture. Critics say the mixture is so highly diluted that whatever original essence was supposed to be taken is not present in the final solution.

Detractors add that the odd individual may show signs of improvement but homeopathic medicine does not stand up to scientific scrutiny. Unlike mainstream allopathic medicine, there is absolutely no statistical evidence that it works. Might as well give them the old sugar pills, critics say.

To me, it’s also possible that some questionable vendors set up online homeopathic shops claiming this or that herb is good for this or that perceived illness. Whether they really believe it or just want to make a fast buck remains unknown.

Homeopathy in Mythology

The Indologist Wendy Doniger O’Flaherty uses the term homeopathy in her study of the medieval Hindu myths known as the Puranas.

As a structuralist thinker, O’Flaherty tends to see the vast and baffling repertoire of Hindu myth in terms of binary opposites.

Siva, for instance, regulates the balance of the universe through seemingly ungodly activities, such as tempting the Pine Forest Sage’s wives. Siva’s attempt to seduce the sages’ wives breaks the sages’ meditation, the power of which threatens the balance of the cosmos.²

While they may appear quite different, both the alternative medicine and mythological studies’ definitions of homeopathy point to the notion that problems may be resolved by restoring balance.

I think to some extent this is true. But we would be wise to consider all alternatives when it comes to our physical, psychological, and spiritual well-being. Also, we should not condemn or judge someone as being “out of balance” when they get sick. Sometimes God just sends us difficulties for some greater reason, and it’s not necessarily something that fits within tidy theories about health and illness.

¹ OpenAI (2022). “Assistant.” [Online]. Available: https://openai.com/blog/openai-assistant/.

² See Wendy Doniger, Siva: The Erotic Ascetic p. 173.