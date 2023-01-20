Who can it be now? – Dabbling with AI Art Generators

AI Art Generators have been around for a while but I never felt motivated to try them out until now.

There’s a lot of controversy around them. Some say they take too many liberties and yet others say they are liberating. I tend to fall in the latter group. But I can already hear the screams and cries from traditionalists! Deep respect. Deep respect. However, this is at least part of the future and it’s not going away. 🤣

The two sites I tried are:

https://stablediffusionweb.com

With this site, you don’t have to sign up but you can sign up if you are a coder and want to get complicated with other coders.

and DALL-E:

https://labs.openai.com

With DALL-E you need to sign up, which I had already done for its chat feature that I explored over the past little while. Initially, I didn’t want to sign up but saw that it was a reputable site with major backers, so I figured it was no better or worse than signing up for a big corporate site.

So far, I like working with Stable Diffusion better because it’s free with unlimited usage. That takes the pressure off when being creative. OpenAI gives you 50 free uses for the first month and then 15 for every subsequent month. I find that limiting because you really have to experiment with this, trying different keywords to get what you want… err… close to what you want.

So I tried to nail Lous Brandon and Stella Superstring, the lead characters in my sci-fi and fantasy novel. This is the best image I got.

And this was an interesting one, if not right on.

With DALL-E, this was the best I got, which I really don’t like!

What do you think?

A travesty, totally cool, or something else?

😊