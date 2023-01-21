Art Creation for Dummies – Initial explorations in the world of AI Art

After experimenting with different keywords I got some interesting results. Some of the best AI images were of modified celebrities but I didn’t want to rub anyone famous the wrong way and have a lawsuit on my hands, even if my intentions were totally good. But you can always try yourself, and see what I mean—for example, using keywords like “[your choice] in the style of Renoir” or “[your choice] in the style of Picasso” and so on.

Here’s one depicting “an indigenous person looking at the urban skyline in dismay in the style of landscape painting” which I sorta like.

