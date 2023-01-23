Homer – The mysterious figure who influenced so many

Homer is a Greek poet (Homeros) of uncertain identity. He or she was believed by the ancient Greeks and Romans to have authored the epics of the Odyssey and Illiad around the 8th-7th centuries BC, the former likely predating the latter.

Considered to be some of the foundational works of Western literature, these classics have had a profound influence on Western culture. The Iliad tells the story of the Trojan War while the Odyssey depicts the Greek hero Odysseus’s journey home after the fall of Troy.

Some still see Homer as the outstanding author of the Odyssey and Illiad but this isn’t solidly established. Like the uncertainty around the originality and authorship of some of Shakespeare‘s work, Homer probably borrowed from mythological tales transmitted through oral tradition and with unique poetic genius, depicted the enduring characters of the Olympic pantheon. Also, some scholars say the two Homeric classics may have been authored by several persons.

Many ancients saw Homer as an impoverished, blind minstrel. Meanwhile, a contemporary minority view suggests Homer was a woman. Regardless of the poet’s gender, his or her lasting impact on Western culture is undeniable. Medieval bards wrote of Troy and neo-classical painters depicted the pursuits of the Homeric gods in all their outrageous splendor and folly.

The 33 Homeric Hymns, likely written after the two epics, are no longer attributed to Homer.

In more recent times, a Homeric strain is arguably discernible in some of the works of the poet and musician Leonard Cohen, who lived in Greece during his formative years.

