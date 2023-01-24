David Hume – A man before his time?

David Hume (1711-76) was a Scottish philosopher historian, economist, and essayist who developed a naturalist perspective on pretty much all aspects of human life. He is considered one of the central figures in the history of Western philosophy and is best known for his work on epistemology (theory of knowledge) and for his skeptical approach to causation.

For Hume, the highest good is based on the pursuit of happiness. We are personally happy when we are good to others, not due to some high spiritual reward but because being good to others leads to a harmonious social whole. So personal and social well-being are intimately related.

Morality isn’t based on austere rational principles but on the desire for enjoyment. Accordingly, Hume believes that reason cannot determine anything without experience to the extent that reason is the “slave of passion.”

Hume’s metaphysics, in particular his critique of the belief in cause and effect, remains an important challenge to our conventional understanding of causality. All we can be sure of, says Hume, is that certain events occur one after another in a given region and for a certain duration.

Consider the example of the pool table. The white ball appears to cause the motion of the other balls when impacting them. But here’s the radical part. Hume says all we can truly know is that in the past the white ball impacted and the other balls moved. We cannot prove that the first ball’s impact will always be followed by the movement of the other balls. And for Hume, there is no rational way to demonstrate a causal connection:

Reason can never shew us the connexion of one object with another, tho’ aided by experience, and the observation of their constant conjunction in all past instances. When the mind, therefore, passes from the idea or impression of one object to the idea or belief of another, it is not determin’d by reason, but by certain principles, which associate together the ideas of these objects, and unite them in the imagination.¹

Put differently, from prior experience we build up a series of expectations and habitual ways of interpreting observations. Hume calls these “ideas.” But ideas they simply are. Although we expect the balls on the pool table to move at impact, we have no way of proving or knowing that they always will.

At first, this may seem absurd. But Hume’s critique of causality profoundly affected one of the most important thinkers in the history of Western philosophy, Immanuel Kant. Mortimer Adler says “…Kant tells us that David Hume awakened him from his dogmatic slumbers.”²

We have to remember that we are extremely limited creatures. Our view of God, creation, and the universe is often bound up or constricted by our senses, instruments, and brainpower. If we had 1000 times the brainpower, other ways of perceiving, and enhanced lateral thinking, we might begin to see assumptions like “causality” as just one slice and not the whole pie.

On a quantum level of reality, physicists say observations of subatomic particles support the ideas of probability and simultaneity instead of linear causality. However, some argue it is invalid to compare quantum observations with the macroscopic realm (visible to the naked eye) because subatomic particles exist in an entirely different arena, and behave in different ways than the larger aggregate objects they make up.

Debates concerning the application of subatomic findings to everyday, macroscopic reality continue to this day. And our perspective on this might depend on our core beliefs and worldview—or in Hume’s terms, our “customs of thought.”

Related » Atheism, Behaviorism, Mill (John Stuart), Roberts (Jane), Rousseau (Jean Jacques), Smith (Adam), Synchronicity, Unconscious, William of Ockham

¹ David Hume, A Treatise of Human Nature (1896 ed.), SECTION VI.: Of the inference from the impression to the idea, paragraph 278.

² Adler, Mortimer J. (1996). Ten Philosophical Mistakes. Simon & Schuster. p. 94, cited at http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Critique_of_Pure_Reason#cite_note-2