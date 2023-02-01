Earthpages.org

Garhashtya – Stage two for the “twice born”


The Rig Veda is one of the oldest religious te...
The Rig Veda is one of the oldest religious texts. This manuscript is in Devanagari.

Today, I’m posting a very short Think Free entry about the traditional Hindu ‘stages of life,’ especially as they pertain to men. Perhaps when I finally get to “A” in my revisions of Think Free, I will do a complete list of the four “asramas,” which previously I broke down into separate stages. 

Garhashtya is the second Hindu asrama¹ (Vedic stage of life) in which the male generally enters into the marriage bond as a sacred duty and exercise in sexual self-control.

In this stage, the man becomes a householder, replete with children, and fulfills his dharma by taking a job according to his caste position.

¹ This is the traditional Hindu belief, stemming from the Veda, that spiritual aspirants belonging to the dvija twice-born” castes should proceed through four asrama, or stages of life. These stages are brahmacharya, garhashtya, vanaprastha and sannyasa. The “twice-born” does not include Sudras (the ‘feet’ of mankind) or the untouchables.

Related » Hinduism

Advertisement

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.