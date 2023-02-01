Garhashtya – Stage two for the “twice born”

Today, I’m posting a very short Think Free entry about the traditional Hindu ‘stages of life,’ especially as they pertain to men. Perhaps when I finally get to “A” in my revisions of Think Free, I will do a complete list of the four “asramas,” which previously I broke down into separate stages.

Garhashtya is the second Hindu asrama¹ (Vedic stage of life) in which the male generally enters into the marriage bond as a sacred duty and exercise in sexual self-control.

In this stage, the man becomes a householder, replete with children, and fulfills his dharma by taking a job according to his caste position.

¹ This is the traditional Hindu belief, stemming from the Veda, that spiritual aspirants belonging to the dvija “twice-born” castes should proceed through four asrama, or stages of life. These stages are brahmacharya, garhashtya, vanaprastha and sannyasa. The “twice-born” does not include Sudras (the ‘feet’ of mankind) or the untouchables.

