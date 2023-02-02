Last month, according to the Congolese military, a militant group attacked a Pentecostal church, killing at least 10 and wounding scores of others. Though incidents like this are hardly new, they rarely make the news. Many in the Western world simply don’t realize how prevalent Christianity and Christian persecution are outside of Europe and North America. Plus, the creeping influence of “the critical theory mood” leaves the impression that because Christianity has been so influential in Western history, Christians must always be villains and can never be victims. This caricature of Christianity as a sort-of tribal faith of Westerners is flawed at the core.

Source: Christianity Isn’t a Western Faith

This article hits the nail on the head so nicely that I thought I’d post this summary and link.