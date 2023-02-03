Tucker reacts to Canadian parliament failing to pass a motion to condemn his recent comments – YouTube

Once again Tucker Carlson reinforces the stereotype of the stupid American completely oblivious to differences – subtle and overt – in any country other than ‘Merica. I for one am not always “flattered” when Carlson or other Americans talk about us. It’s usually a gross simplification or a not-so-subtle arrogance, making me wonder just how much some of the US news media bungles reporting about other non-US countries—or about US opponents within the US, for that matter.

To me, it seems Carlson did suggest sending an “armed force” to liberate Canada (watch the video with subs on). And then later in the same video, he says he didn’t suggest sending the “Armed Forces.” Is that different? Maybe. Although I think it’s close enough to make one wonder if perhaps Carlson is so preoccupied with pleasing his conservative base that he no longer realizes when he contradicts himself within the space of a few minutes.

Anyhow, I am not for ‘banning’ Carlson. I believe in free speech. And he’s right to some extent that many of us are probably more afraid and reserved up here than south of the border. There are a lot of factors playing into that. But I disagree that we are like “stalkers.” We are a market for the US. The fact that we don’t really hit the radar with many Americans used to bother me a bit but no more.

Americans, with a few exceptions, seem to be happier south of the border. And we’re happier up here. The fact that we can appreciate more than one perspective is a strength, not a weakness. In fact, the old adage “knowledge is power” may prove someday to be America’s downfall if the ol’ Yankees keep their noses to the ground for too long.