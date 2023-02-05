The many faces of Gabriel – Can they all be true?

For Catholics, Gabriel is one of the four Archangels, along with Michael, Raphael and Uriel.

Gabriel and Michael are also prominent figures in the world’s major monotheistic religions of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.

In the Jewish tradition, Gabriel is mentioned in the Book of Daniel as a protector and helper of the Jewish people. In Christianity, Gabriel is best known for announcing the births of John the Baptist and Jesus to their respective mothers, Mary and Elizabeth, in the New Testament. In Islam, Gabriel is believed to have revealed the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

All three religions see Gabriel as an archangel, a special class of angelic beings who serve as messengers between God and humanity. Gabriel is often associated with communication, strength, and mercy. He is typically depicted as a strong, handsome man with wings often holding a trumpet, symbolizing the announcements he makes on behalf of God.

Not only a messenger, Gabriel is also considered a protector and helper, particularly of women and children. In both Christianity and Islam, Gabriel is seen as a source of comfort and strength for those who call upon him for help. In some mystical traditions, Gabriel is also believed to have the power to help individuals access divine wisdom and to bring clarity and understanding to vexing issues.

Despite differences in interpretation and belief, the figure of Gabriel holds great importance for people of diverse faith traditions. Whether through the announcement of the birth of spiritual leaders, the revealing of holy scriptures, or the offering of protection and comfort, Gabriel continues to play a significant role in the lives of believers around the world.

Some New Age writers and alleged channelers believe they dispense messages from Gabriel, along with other angels, for the betterment of humanity. While this idea can be compelling, especially if we are searching for a higher purpose in life, we have no way of knowing if the phenomenon is real, imagined¹, or perhaps a money-making hoax.

The same charge, of course, has been made against organized religion in general. Orthodox discourses about angels are often said to be divinely inspired but who’s to say for sure? If Gabriel, for instance, told of the coming of Christ in the New Testament but also recited the Quran, a book that does not see Jesus as God, how can both stories be true?

Like almost everything in life, such matters come down to belief. One may suppose they have reason to believe, myself included, but it’s still a belief likely colored by personal or group interpretation.

¹ It would be relatively easy for a person to be duped into believing they were a gifted prophet for an angel or higher being. All they’d have to do is get in a comfy chair, relax, slip into a meditative consciousness, and let their imaginations or subconscious run wild. This might apply to Jane Roberts, who believed she channeled the entity Seth. To her credit, Roberts did question the veracity of her channeling sessions, concluding that the material was too detailed for her to produce on her own. But another possibility, usually dismissed by contemporary psychiatry, is that a clever but malevolent spiritual presence influences the channeler. So the person is channeling, but not a spirit from God, as they naively believe.