Ganesha – An animal human god

Ganesha, also known as Ganapati, is a Hindu god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, and is revered as the remover of obstacles.

Often regarded as the son of Siva and Parvati,¹ Ganesha is a widespread Hindu god who’s been worshipped from about 400 CE to the present.

One mythic cycle says that after literally losing his head after a burning glance from Sani, it was replaced with that of an elephant.

Today, Ganesha is typically depicted as an elephant-headed man, with a large pot belly and four arms. Ganesha’s origin is a widely retold myth in Hinduism, usually suggesting that the god was created by his mother, the goddess Parvati, and given life by Lord Shiva. Another account says he was found “as is.”

The Hindu Mahabharata mentions Ganesha as the scribe who wrote down that massive epic according to Vyasa’s dictation. And he’s said to embody the apparently primal sound of the AUM mantra.

Ganesha is also important to Jains and has a significant role in Asian Buddhism and Indian art in general.

To many monotheists, the idea of worshiping some kind of hybrid animal-human deity is difficult to understand. Some Hindu apologists, however, note that animals are held to be sacred in many spiritual traditions—for instance, in Shamanism, Amerindian, and ancient belief and practice.

So the idea is not only found in Asian religion. Moreover, Ganesha’s symbol of an elephant head and rotund form are often seen as allegorical representations of the human mind and body. His large ears symbolize the ability to listen, his trunk represents the ability to discriminate and his big belly symbolizes the ability to hold and assimilate knowledge.

In Hindu rituals and festivals, Ganesha is invoked at the beginning of new ventures, prayers, or journeys as it is believed that his blessings ensure success and remove obstacles. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated by Hindus across the world, marks the birth of Ganesha and is a ten-day-long celebration filled with music, dance, and feasting.

