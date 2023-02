And for you old-school folks:

FYI, Billy Preston recorded with the Beatles on “Get Back” in 1969. The only non-Beatle to get credit for playing on a Beatles recording, although Alan Parsons also got credit for his technical wizardry on Abbey Road.

And then there’s Stevie Wonder, who was eclipsed a bit by Michael Jackson but is arguably one of the best American artists of all time.

All far more interesting to me than last night’s overblown hoopla…