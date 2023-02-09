Clifford Geertz – A “must read” figure on academic reading lists

Clifford James Geertz (1926-2006) was an American cultural anthropologist and sociologist whose work has left a lasting impact on the field of anthropology and beyond.

Born in San Francisco, Geertz received a Ph.D. in anthropology from Harvard University in 1956 and went on to teach at various universities, including the University of Chicago and Princeton University.

Having been influenced by the two sociological heavyweights Talcott Parsons and Max Weber, Geertz is best known for his The Interpretation of Cultures (1973), which outlines the importance of symbolic thought, communication, narratives, and practices in the generation and reproduction of cultures.

Advocating a so-called “thick” instead of a “thin” interpretation of symbols, Geertz believes anthropologists should interpret symbolic meanings within the context of a given culture. So instead of postulating the idea of inherited universals, as did Carl Jung with his theory of archetypes, Geertz wants to see how language and symbolic thought reflect and inform everyday life. He famously described culture as a “webs of significance,” with each cultural element connected to and imbued with meaning by other cultural elements.

Geertz applied his interpretive approach to a variety of cultural phenomena, including religion, economy, politics, and art. He conducted extensive fieldwork in Morocco and Bali, where he studied the cultural practices and beliefs of the local populations. These studies resulted in several influential works, including Islam Observed and Negara: The Theatre State in Nineteenth-Century Bali.

While Geertz is to be applauded for his desire to understand people within the context of their cultures, just how this is done without subjective bias remains an important question for anthropologists.¹ And in fairness to Jung, his theory of archetypes is not quite as simple as some make out. Jung, in fact, made a distinction between the archetype proper, and the archetypal image. Archetypal images differ somewhat around the world as they reflect how a given culture interprets and expresses an underlying archetype.

When we look at human beings with two hands and two feet no matter where they happen to be, Jung’s assertion seems reasonable. Humanity has something in common but expresses regional differences. I don’t think understanding human symbols and symbolic behavior needs to be an either-or situation. If we view the problem as a big pot of soup, symbols can be both universal to some extent and yet full of cultural spice.

¹ For some academic critiques of Geertz’s work, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clifford_Geertz#Legacy

Related » Emic-Etic