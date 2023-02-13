Gemini – A creative duality

Gemini (May 21-June 21) is the third and a spring sign of the twelve astrological signs in the zodiac, symbolized by the cosmic twins and associated with the planetary ruler of Mercury. Its element is air.

Astrologers say the ‘twins’ archetype symbolizes a creative, dynamic union between complementary forces. If this dynamic becomes unbalanced (e.g. Cain and Abel, Daedelus-Icarus), the high-flying Gemini is at risk of crashing.

Gemini has also been associated with the mythical dyads of Castor and Pollux in Greece, Romulus and Remus in Rome, and Gilgamesh and Enkidu in Mesopotamia, along with the philosophical concepts of Yin and Yang in China.

From its planetary ruler Mercury, Gemini is commonly said to be speedy, inspired, curious, and perhaps unpredictable.

Prominent Gemini are Marilyn Monroe, Bob Hope, Clint Eastwood, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Kanye West, Donald Trump, Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, and former director of the CIA and U.S. President George H. W. Bush.¹

In 1965-1966, a series of manned orbiting USA spacecraft was called Gemini.

The idea of Gemini has appeared in pop culture, especially in music. In their 1981 comeback album Long Distance Voyager, the reimagined Moody Blues released the top 20 hit “Gemini Dream.” David Bowie, in his 2002 album Heathen recorded Norman Carl Odam’s song, “I took a trip on a Gemini Spaceship.” And the Japanese pop band Alice Nine released a studio album called Gemini in 2011.

In Canada, the annual awards for excellence in English language TV are called the Gemini Awards. Just how ‘excellent’ some of these shows are is another matter altogether. Some say a lot of Canadian productions are a politically correct waste of the taxpayers’ money, especially when almost nobody watches them at home or abroad.

Gemini is also the name of one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, offering a secure and user-friendly platform for buying, selling, and storing digital assets. The exchange supports a variety of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular altcoins.

¹ https://www.google.com/search?q=celebrities+who+are+gemini

Related » Astrology, Hermes