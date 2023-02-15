There will always be people who dislike change

I saw this article by the leading EDM producer, David Guetta and found it interesting. I myself have tried out an AI music creation website and found it promising. What some people don’t realize is that using software and AI like Photoshop, Stable Diffusion and ChatGPT still involves creativity and choice.

Same thing with making electronic music. You DO NOT just push a button and get music. In fact, making electronic music is so time-consuming and all-involving that I’m taking a break from it, finding the electric piano a quicker fix when it comes to satisfying my need for musical expression.

Music has always been changing. Evolving. This morning I remembered how some folks took exception to the harpsichord and piano when they were invented, centuries ago.

Seems some people just don’t like change. I don’t think it has to do with coming from a so-called ‘backward’ country. I think it more involves how a person decides what feels ‘authentic’ to them. In some cases individuals might be harkening back to the innocence of childhood, projecting onto technological change all that they don’t like about the 21st century and the ethical choices they have made to survive within it.

Just a thought. I’m sure there are many reasons why some individuals don’t like change or at least, some kinds of change.

Here’s what ChatGPT says about resistance to the piano and harpsichord, which are seen as traditional and authentic instruments from the ‘good old days’ by those who dislike change today.

It’s all relative. But some small, backward-looking minds can’t see that.

Did some people dislike the piano when it was invented?

When the piano was first invented, some people did express dislike for the instrument, although it quickly became popular and widespread.

One of the primary criticisms of the piano when it was first invented was that it was too loud and overwhelming compared to other keyboard instruments of the time, such as the harpsichord and clavichord. In fact, many early pianos were designed to be played with a lid covering the soundboard, in order to reduce the volume.

Another criticism of the piano was that it was too complex and expensive to build and maintain, which limited its accessibility to only the wealthiest individuals. This meant that many people had little exposure to the instrument and did not appreciate its musical potential.

Despite these early criticisms, the piano quickly gained popularity and became an important instrument in Western classical music. Its versatility and expressive range allowed for a wider variety of musical styles to be played on the instrument, and it eventually became a staple of both classical and popular music.

Did some people dislike the harpsichord when it was invented?

The harpsichord, like many other instruments, had its share of detractors when it was first invented.

One of the primary criticisms of the harpsichord was that its sound was considered to be monotonous and lacking in dynamic range, especially compared to instruments like the lute and the viol, which were popular in the Renaissance era. The harpsichord produces sound by plucking strings with a quill or plectrum, and unlike the piano, it cannot vary the loudness or softness of a note by varying the force with which the key is struck. This limited the expressive range of the instrument, which some people found unsatisfying.

Despite these criticisms, the harpsichord gained popularity in the Baroque era, particularly in France, where it became the favored keyboard instrument for both solo and ensemble music. Its bright, metallic sound and crisp articulation were well-suited to the intricate contrapuntal textures and ornamentation of Baroque music. The harpsichord also had a reputation for being an elegant and refined instrument, which appealed to the tastes of the aristocracy and upper classes. Overall, while the harpsichord was not universally loved when it was first invented, it went on to have a lasting impact on the development of Western classical music.