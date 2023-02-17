Billions – Review of Seasons 1 to 2

You’ve probably seen it around. Billions is one of those shows that hasn’t hit mega status like Game of Thrones or The Crown but it’s out there, waiting to thrill, engage or possibly bore you, depending on what you like.

The show hinges upon two main characters, Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) . Both are clever and ambitious and want to see the other go down. Axelrod is a shady hedge fund guy and Rhoades is a corrupt US Attorney hell-bent on sending Axelrod to jail. A creative scoundrel, Axelrod will do whatever it takes – short of killing people – to get Rhoades indicted for miscarriages of American justice. Likewise, Rhoades plays all the angles and will dive deep into the gray to satisfy his obsessive hate for Axelrod.

To complicate matters, Rhoades’ wife Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), is an indispensable counselor (by conventional American standards) who works for Axelrod to keep his company Axe Capital at peak psychological efficiency.

On that point, the American psychobabble is one of the weak and sometimes boring aspects of the show. But American psychology is incredibly superficial so we shouldn’t be surprised to be let down in that area. Not that Maggie Siff isn’t engaging. For the most part, she gives a fine performance, one quite different from the equally superficial shrink (Dr. Melfi) in The Sopranos.

Actors cannot be blamed for a script that reflects a country with, generally speaking, the psycho-spiritual maturity of five years olds. I don’t say that glibly. Any reasonable person will see that the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders is a sociological, philosophical, and theological mess, to put it lightly. But so many Americans and others around the world buy into it, which tells us a lot about the average intelligence, insight, and wisdom of humanity today.

I wrote about this problem at the doctoral level and even before, going back to my undergrad days. Most professors easily got what I was saying and rewarded my work. One, however, was a backward, arrogant person. And like Axelrod or Rhoades, they seemed to do their best – or should I say worst – to make life difficult for me.

Getting professionally blindsided did have an upside, however. It sparked a general interest in corruption, espionage, and transnational organized crime. So I went through all sorts of mob shows and movies to try to learn about the underbelly of our world. And now, with Billions, I’m getting a different hue—a big gray zone instead of grisly red and black. So far no murder involved but lots of shady stuff, some of which probably does take place in the real world.

For me, ignorance is not bliss. It’s just ignorance. I like to know rather than not know what’s happening around me. So for that alone, Billions is worth watching. However, every now and then I get the feeling that this show is the product of a B-team trying hard to be an A-team. Like the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Boston Bruins, once in a while the Leafs might win. But on the whole, the Leafs seem good while the Bruins prove to be great.

And that’s how I feel when comparing this show to some top-level productions. It really does have its moments but so far something’s lacking that could make it legendary. Not sure what that is. But when it’s there, you know it. And when it’s not, you just wonder if you want to keep watching or move on to something else.

—MC