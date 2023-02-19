Bricklayers Wanted: No Experience Necessary – A Small Scam Foreshadowing a Huge Scam

Bricklayers? What’s that got to do with anything? you might wonder.

Bear with me and it will all make sense.

When I was a kid, well not a kid but a very young man, I had a challenging autumn so took a break from academia for the rest of the year. Out of school and living with my folks, I was faced with the prospect of getting work with only a high-school education and one year of university under my belt. Looking through the newspapers I noticed a want ad.

Bricklayers Wanted: No Experience Necessary

Hell, I can lay bricks, I thought. It can’t be too complicated and they’ll teach me what I need to know.

So driving out to the far edge of the city, I found a shady-looking lady sitting behind a lunch table ‘desk’ in a dingy makeshift office set up in a cheap rental unit. She had a telephone and a clipboard and that was about it.

Lining up with working and low-income people, my turn came around and the lady told me no jobs were available but if I paid a ‘registration fee’ and left my number she would call as soon as one opened up.

Red flag…

I was young but not totally naive.

Sensing a scam, I politely declined to register and exited asap.

Returning home I was amazed – actually dismayed – that someone could set up a phony job center and rob people already down on their luck, giving false hope for sham employment opportunities.

What kind of sleazy lowlife would do that?

And so I learned my first lesson about fraudsters.

Before I continue, let me say that this moral transgression paled in comparison to a much bigger scam I encountered some years later. The next con I faced was much cleverer and far more thoroughly executed. The second deception didn’t just rob me of a few hours of gas driving out to the suburbs. No, the second one robbed me and the taxpayers of literally thousands of dollars, along with several precious years of my youthful life.

Can you guess what it was?