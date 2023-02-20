Feedbro – Chrome Web Store – Review

Advanced Feed Reader – Read news & blogs or any RSS/Atom/RDF source.
Review:
A pretty good feed reader for news junkies like myself.
What I like:
- Imports OPML file
- Loads all my feeds (I have a lot)
- Doesn’t crash my computer like desktop apps can (because I use so many feeds)
- Nice interface and different themes from dark to light
- Displays icons for news sites providing the headlines
- Rename feeds if the OPML import comes out a bit messy
- Scan a particular website/tab for available feeds
- Adjust the auto-refresh rate (default is 30 minutes)
- Search through a particular folder or feed with “Ctrl + F”
What could be better:
- No effective search through “All Items” (possible with desktop apps like Quite RSS but these apps take forever and crash my PC)
- Must manually sort folders by dragging with mouse (I’ve done the first letters but still not within the first letters) = tedious
Final points:
- To search for a specific topic (e.g. “professors who are transnational criminals” or “spies who answer to Putin”) I still go to Google News or Bing News and conduct my search there.😉
- Available for Firefox and Edge. I haven’t tried it with Firefox for a long time and never with Edge, so can’t speak to how well it works with those browsers.