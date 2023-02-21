Saint George – A model of bravery, faith and sacrifice

Saint George, also known as Saint George of Lydda, was a legendary Christian martyr and a Roman soldier who lived during the 3rd century. According to popular hagiography, Saint George was born in Cappadocia, which is now modern-day Turkey, to a noble Christian family. He later joined the Roman army and served as an officer under the Emperor Diocletian.

During the reign of Diocletian, Christians were heavily persecuted, and Saint George was one of the victims of this persecution. He refused to renounce his faith and was eventually imprisoned and tortured. Legend has it that Saint George was later martyred by decapitation on April 23, 303, in Nicomedia, a city in the Roman province of Bithynia, which is now modern-day Turkey. Other sources say he died around 250 CE at Lydda in Palestine. The latter legend has gained prominence by virtue of Lydda being the location of his supposed tomb. Despite his suffering, Saint George remained steadfast in his beliefs and continued to profess his faith.

His martyrdom and steadfast faith made him a revered figure in Christianity, and he is recognized as a patron saint of many countries, including England, Portugal, and Georgia.

Saint George is often depicted in art and iconography as a valiant warrior riding a horse and wielding a lance, slaying a dragon. This image has become one of the most recognizable depictions of the saint and symbolizes his triumph over evil. Vorgrain (1230-98 CE) wrote a story of Saint George slaying a dragon to rescue a damsel in distress. So Saint George is often invoked for similar reasons as Saint Michael—for God’s power to vanquish the forces of evil.

Historians have debated the exact details of the birth of Saint George for over a century, although the approximate date of his death is subject to little debate. The Catholic Encyclopedia takes the position that there seems to be no ground for doubting the historical existence of Saint George, but that little faith can be placed in some of the fanciful stories about him.¹

In addition to being a patron saint, Saint George is also venerated as a Christian martyr and a model of bravery, faith, and sacrifice. His feast day is celebrated on April 23, the date that the Church set for his death, and his life and legacy continue to inspire believers around the world to this day.

