Gilgamesh is a legendary Mesopotamian king of the city of Uruk in ancient Sumer around 2700 BC. His exploits are depicted in the Epic of Gilgamesh, written around 2000 BC in cuneiform on twelve clay tablets.

Renowned for his matchless strength, Gilgamesh sets out on a series of quests and adventures to find immortality. In the course of these journeys, Gilgamesh faces a variety of challenges, including battles with monsters and encounters with various gods and goddesses.

One popular story has Gilgamesh go into combat with a rough monster man, Enkidu who was sent by the Gods to keep him in check. Gilgamesh wins the bout but he’s humbled by the challenging battle and eventually befriends his combatant.

Coming to believe that the quest for eternal life is futile, Gilgamesh instead seeks to leave a lasting legacy through his accomplishments and deeds.

The Gilgamesh epic also talks of a Great Flood similar to the Biblical account of Noah, and to some extent the Hindu story of Matsu.

Enter [the ship] and shut the door…[Bring in] to it thy grain, thy goods and chattels; Th[y wife], thy family, thy relations, and the craftsmen. [Game] of the field (and) beasts of the field, as many as eat herbs, [I will s]end unto thee, and they shall guard thy door.”¹

The story of Gilgamesh has had a significant impact on mythology and literature and is still studied and interpreted today as an alluring cultural artifact of ancient Mesopotamia.

¹ Alexender Heidel. The Gilgamesh Epic and Old Testament Parallels, Chicago and London: The University of Chicago Press, 1946, p. 110.

Related » Hero, Ishtar, Tammuz