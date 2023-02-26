Sound the alarm! – From a dream to your device

Last night I had a dream where some dire catastrophe was about to happen. I was part of the solution but perceived as a background player. The CIA (or some agency like that) ushered in a special young woman who was key to saving the day. As I watched her pass from one room to another, she looked young and very serious.

What triggered the alarm were some ominous sounding bells. They were deep and dreadful, signaling something terrible about to happen. The bells in this short piece are not quite as dreadful, mostly because the dream sound was far richer than anything I could find in the synth plugin. The sequence just after the bells was not in the dream, but I started thinking about what to add just after waking.

Here’s a slightly edited version where the note length of the sequence changes along a curve…