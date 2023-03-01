Personal Perspective: A form of scientific fundamentalism is in play.

Source: Why Some Scientists Resist the Evidence for Psi | Psychology Today

Opinion:

Many years ago as an undergrad student, I dined with a woman in a Greek restaurant who claimed to be in touch with someone in South America—psychically in touch, I mean. Right in the middle of dinner, she laughed for no apparent reason so I asked what was up and she replied,

“Oh, my boyfriend lives in South America and we have a psychic link.”

I was mildly surprised but didn’t judge. I had taken enough Tai Chi lessons and studied enough esoterica to believe such things could be possible. But I had no proof, so wasn’t entirely convinced one way or the other. She was either able to do something I couldn’t do or was simply misguided.

The whole story is related here, along with a few other “psi” episodes I’ve encountered so far in life. This article was last revised in 2011, so isn’t quite “me” today but it’s passable:

Anyone with intelligence, I said, would remember that the eyes may be confused in two ways and from two causes, coming from light into darkness as well as from darkness into light –Plato’s Republic True Stories In the final year of my Hon. B.A. I lived near a Greek restaurant called The Shish-Kabob Hut which was a favorite spot for students and faculty. One night I was dining at The Hut with an acquaintance, Sarah (not her real name). Suddenly Sarah got a faraway look in her eyes and laughed at some joke that I wasn’t party to. Feeling a bit uncomfortable, I nevertheless smiled faintly… Read full story. * * * I mention this just to illustrate that not everyone is hoodwinked by the hegemony of science. Just because something is not easy to publicly verify does not mean it is necessarily false. It doesn’t mean it is necessarily true either. So we have to employ other methods to try to find out the answer. The above-linked Psychology Today article gives us a good starting point but I think a lot more can be said here.