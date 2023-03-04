Justin Trudeau made the comments to reporters in Winnipeg Friday as pressure grows on the federal government to call a public inquiry over Chinese foreign interference reports.

Source: Chinese Canadian parliamentarians among ‘greater targets’ for interference: Trudeau – National | Globalnews.ca

Opinion:

Send a balloon over a country and suddenly everyone’s jumping up and down. It really was a foolish, provocative move on the part of China.

Far more clever, I would argue, is a ‘quiet occupation’ that nobody knows about. Instead of sending a spy balloon, why not embed a few sociopathic scholars with deep ties to Russia in backwater Canadian universities where they can work their malice under the cover of academia? Have them publish some rinky-dink books in second-rate publishing houses to ensure the universities won’t sack them. And maybe get them to publish at least one sort of detailed journal article that’s so incredibly obscure and difficult to read that almost nobody could challenge it without knowledge of say, Hebrew, Greek or Latin.

This would be a far worse threat to Canada’s freedom and sense of fair play than anything China is currently dishing out. The Eastern/Central European scoundrels could threaten and bribe officials while hiring other damaged scoundrels – local or not – who fit their hostile agenda. And freethinking scholars? Well, they might end up as Uber drivers or perhaps as bloggers struggling for recognition for simply saying it like it is.

Add to these Russian operatives hostiles from other countries, and you have a complicated Canada, a nation so compromised on so many different levels that it’s almost like a microcosm of the world’s struggles and violent conflicts. Italian, Greek, French, Tai, Korean, Middle Eastern, African, Caribbean, Indian, South American, Aboriginal, and multiracial groups all have a presence here with organized crime. Do Canadians really think these forces are not active in our politics, bureaucracy, and pedagogy?

How ridiculous can a country and its Prime Minister be?

To focus on China is almost a deflection. Not to say that China poses no real threat to the free world. It probably does, especially if it unites with Russia. But let’s be clear. As populated as China may be, it’s only one hostile player. There are so many hostile groups operating in Canada that it’s almost impossible to count them all.