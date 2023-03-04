‘We will not stop fighting’: Daughter of imprisoned Putin critic Alexey Navalny speaks out

Source: ‘We will not stop fighting’: Daughter of imprisoned Putin critic Alexey Navalny speaks out | CNN

Opinion:

If you missed this most recent interview on CNN last night, I strongly suggest scouring YouTube to watch it when it appears.

Strikingly beautiful, poised, and articulate, Navalny’s daughter Dasha tells how she was trained to see spies on the subway at a young age as a kind of childhood game she and her brother played. One could ask if it’s fair to drag your kids into a battle against a violent psychopath. Then again, one could ask if it’s fair to just toe the line and not encourage your kids to fight for what you believe is right.

I only mention that dichotomy because it entered my mind while watching.

Did Navalny really have to return to Russia? Didn’t he know what would happen? Is he a misguided attention seeker or an extremely brave freedom fighter? Clearly, CNN and his statuesque daughter Dasha envision him as the latter—a great hero.

Myself, I don’t know what I would have done if I were in his position. My main concern is that Canada does not fall so far that we cannot say what we think for fear of economic, legal, and perhaps lethal repercussions.

While there may be little hope in Russia right now, Canada is a politically sick country that can still recover if we recognize the disease before it’s too late. Like any illness, the best defense is early treatment. And the very worst way to go is prolonged denial.