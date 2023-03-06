Yesterday I meant to return the DVD for this film but somehow managed to separate it from the bunch headed for the library. Returning home I noticed it was still here, and being a cold snowy day, I had no inclination to struggle against the traffic again. So I ended up watching the film which I initially was going to pass on due to the unimpressive DVD cover (different from the one pictured right) and unfortunate trailer. Turns out that not returning the disc was a good mistake.

There’s a lot in this film, even if it’s missing something that could make it amazing. Not sure what that is. Maybe we could call it “glue.” Glue is a term found in audio mastering where all the sounds are adjusted to fit together in a seamless whole. So perhaps we could say Hotel Artemis needs a bit of cinematic “glue.” Still, I enjoyed the movie because it depicts a desperate world that, considering the way things are going in 2023, we might see before too long.

Directed by Drew Pearce, Hotel Artemis is set in a near-future Los Angeles and offers a glimpse of a city ravaged by political and economic turmoil, where a secret, members-only hospital treats criminals who would be rejected or arrested elsewhere.

The story centers around Jean Thomas (Jodie Foster), the aging hippie nurse in charge of the Hotel Artemis. She runs a tight ship, offering medical expertise and protection to her dangerous clientele, who range from bank robbers to assassins.

When a protest breaks into a citywide riot over water shortages, the Artemis becomes the target of the authorities and the underworld, putting everyone at risk. Along with her loyal assistant Everest (Dave Bautista), Thomas must navigate the chaos and confront her past while trying to keep her patients alive.

Foster delivers a standout performance as the weary and haunted Thomas, whose backstory is gradually revealed throughout the movie. Bautista also shines as the no-nonsense, yet compassionate Everest. The supporting cast, which includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, and Jeff Goldblum, also delivers solid performances. And Star Trek fans will recognize Zachary Quinto who plays the weak son of the crime boss, Wolf King.

The film’s dark and gritty atmosphere is conveyed through its above-average production design and cinematography. The action sequences are well-choreographed, although the movie relies more on suspense than outright violence.

A box office flop, Hotel Artemis is a worthwhile flick that blends elements of sci-fi, film noir, and action. It may not be for everyone but offers a fresh take on some of the well-worn tropes of the genre.