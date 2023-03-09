My secret weapon

Just My Stuff

Last Tuesday I returned to Mass after a three years absence. I’m readjusting to being a churchgoer again but can definitely say I like the change. It’s like going back to an old lover. You’ve both changed a bit but are more or less the same. Just further along.

The same old “Star Trek” LED lights that I didn’t like when they were implemented. When you’re there and feeling the Holy Spirit, such things don’t matter at all.

I’ll probably be talking more about this later but for now, just wanted to say that I’m feeling good and really enjoy shifting my schedule around to fit in daily Mass at 12:10 p.m.