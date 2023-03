The new Chat GPT-4 works if you sign into Bing using MS Edge. It seems to be more advanced than the Chat GPT we are all familiar with, most notably in that it scours the web with current results while formulating its answer. You can also choose the conversational style among ‘creative’ ‘balanced’ and ‘precise.’

I had already been on a waiting list with one MS account. When I returned there I was still on the waiting list. So I signed out and signed into another MS account. And it works!