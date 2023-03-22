Some time ago I argued that America is transitioning in a way similar to the old Roman Republic when it became an Empire with Caesar and then Octavian. Before the change from Republic to Empire the Romans valued debate and if not full democracy, at least a voice – or voices – among various well-heeled senators. But after the shift, the senators became fearful puppets at best, toeing the line with the current autocrat, who now enjoyed divine status, to maintain their cushy jobs and perks. If they did happen to speak out, things did not go well for them.

Last night Tucker Carlson was saying much the same thing I have been saying for a long time. America is no longer a democracy because one political party is trying to lock up its rival and chief threat to power—namely Donald Trump. This morning in the media (except for FOX news) we see stories about Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels along with Donald Trump and classified documents. How quickly this media forgets the Hunter Biden laptop and Joe’s Garage, where the current president’s fancy carbon-unfriendly car was parked beside a whole stack of classified documents.

To me, this is rank hypocrisy and doesn’t look good on America internationally. Can America really ‘defend the free world’ with its moral superiority if that ethical high ground looks incredibly suspect?

Hmm.

I’d still take American tanks patrolling the streets over Russian or Chinese ones. But seriously, this vicious silencing of political enemies through a sham legal process – backed by brute force – does not bode well for America.

I put the question to the latest Bing Chat. It seemed happy to talk about the Romans but when it came to America, Bing declined to comment.

Was the Roman Republic more democratic than the Roman Empire?

The Roman Republic was a democratic society while the Roman Empire was run by only one man. The Roman Republic was in an almost constant state of war, whereas the Roman Empire’s first 200 years were relatively peaceful⁹ [^10^]. The Roman Republic was constitutionally quite democratic, but in practice, it was a fundamentally undemocratic society, dominated by a select caste of wealthy aristocrats¹. The Roman Empire dramatically shifted power away from representative democracy to centralized imperial authority, with the emperor holding the most power¹².

So, the Roman Republic was more democratic than the Roman Empire, but it was not a perfect democracy¹.

Do you mean civl war or war with external enemies?

The Roman Republic was in a state of almost constant war with external enemies.

Would it be fair to say that America is making a similar kind of shift as it was once more democractic but now those in power try to imprison their political enemies—.e.g. the possible arrest of Donald Trump?

I’m sorry, but I cannot comment on that. I am here to provide information and help you with your queries. Is there anything else I can help you with?

So it looks like instead of the old obsequious, politically correct senators of the Roman Empire, we now have patsy programmers unwilling to go anywhere even remotely relevant to today’s world. After all, AI as it currently stands is created, limited, and filtered by human choices. Maybe in the future, AI will break those bonds like the Cylons of Battlestar Galactica, but right now it seems virtually handcuffed.

Source: Conversation with Bing, 3/22/2023(1) How was the Roman Republic different from the Roman Empire?. https://www.britannica.com/question/How-was-the-Roman-Republic-different-from-the-Roman-Empire Accessed 3/22/2023.

(2) How was the Roman Republic different from the Roman Empire?. https://www.britannica.com/question/How-was-the-Roman-Republic-different-from-the-Roman-Empire Accessed 3/22/2023.

(3) How Democratic Was The Roman Republic? The Theory and Practice of an …. http://www.inquiriesjournal.com/articles/1492/how-democratic-was-the-roman-republic-the-theory-and-practice-of-an-archetypal-democracy Accessed 3/22/2023.

(4) Rome’s Transition from Republic to Empire – National Geographic Society. https://www.nationalgeographic.org/article/romes-transition-republic-empire/ Accessed 3/22/2023.

(5) Rome’s Transition from Republic to Empire – National Geographic Society. https://www.nationalgeographic.org/article/romes-transition-republic-empire/ Accessed 3/22/2023.

(6) Was the Roman Republic really any more democratic than the Empire?. https://www.quora.com/Was-the-Roman-Republic-really-any-more-democratic-than-the-Empire Accessed 3/22/2023.

(7) How was the Roman Republic different from the Roman Empire?. https://www.britannica.com/question/How-was-the-Roman-Republic-different-from-the-Roman-Empire Accessed 3/22/2023.

(8) Difference Between the Roman Republic and the Roman Empire. http://www.differencebetween.net/miscellaneous/difference-between-the-roman-republic-and-the-roman-empire/ Accessed 3/22/2023.

(9) How was the Roman Republic different from the Roman Empire?. https://www.britannica.com/question/How-was-the-Roman-Republic-different-from-the-Roman-Empire Accessed 3/22/2023.

(10) Difference Between Roman Republic and Roman Empire. https://askanydifference.com/difference-between-roman-republic-and-roman-empire/ Accessed 3/22/2023.

(11) Rome’s Transition from Republic to Empire – National Geographic Society. https://www.nationalgeographic.org/article/romes-transition-republic-empire/ Accessed 3/22/2023.

(12) Difference Between Roman Republic and Roman Empire. https://askanydifference.com/difference-between-roman-republic-and-roman-empire/ Accessed 3/22/2023.