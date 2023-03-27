The Goddess and goddesses – An amazing diversity sometimes seen as One

Hi everyone… another Think Free entry totally revised and buffed up with all the latest tools available. It probably needs a bit more editing but I want to get this near-finished draft out now! — MC 😊

The Goddess and goddesses

The Goddess is a term that often refers to the concept of a single, supreme female divinity that transcends and encompasses all other goddesses. The Goddess is often associated with nature, fertility, creativity, and spirituality. The idea of The Goddess has been influential in various forms of feminism, especially ecofeminism and spiritual feminism, which seek to reclaim the feminine aspects of the divine that have been marginalized or suppressed by patriarchal religions.

Some popular writers like Barbara G. Walker argue that the ancient view of the Goddess differs from contemporary male interpretations. Not to be confused with goddesses, Walker says the Goddess was seen by the ancients as a Great Creative Source of All Being.

Nicole Loraux in Duby and Perrot’s A History of Women, Vol. I points out that, with the exception of Sappho, there’s a dearth of women writers in the ancient world, making our view of the ancient understanding of The Goddess come from mostly male accounts.

Walker says that contemporary spirituality would more correctly depict the Deity with female instead of male terms and images.

Along these lines, some feminist writers believe that the idea of the Goddess emerged before and is more authentic than male God imagery. Other feminists look back to cultures where the Goddess or women were apparently dominant (e.g. Samos, Amazonia) to promote alternatives to male-influenced God images.

By way of contrast, many goddesses (plural) are connected to specific aspects of life, such as love, war, wisdom, healing, or death. Many goddesses are also linked to particular regions, landscapes, animals, or seasons. Some goddesses are part of a larger pantheon of gods and goddesses, while others are independent or supreme in their own right.

Marija Gimbutas

The celebrated archeologist Marija Gimbutas (1921-1994) argued that behind all representations of prehistoric goddesses lies a single, Great Goddess.

Gimbutas did identify the diverse and complex Paleolithic and Neolithic female representations she recognized as depicting a single universal Great Goddess, but also as manifesting a range of female deities: snake goddess, bee goddess, bird goddess, mountain goddess, Mistress of the Animals, etc., which were not necessarily ubiquitous throughout Europe.

In a tape entitled “The Age of the Great Goddess,” Gimbutas discusses the various manifestations of the Goddess which occur and stresses the ultimate unity behind them all of the Earth as feminine.¹

Gimbutas also believed that excavations from Neolithic sites in Europe and Lithuania suggest a society where women were dominant, in both the worldly and spiritual sense. Her views, although still debated among scholars, gave great impetus to aspects of the feminist movement, mostly among women scholars, academics, and intellectuals who shared her point of view.

Jungians and critics of Jung

The Jungian Erich Neumann sees The Goddess as an archetype of the Great Mother.

Meanwhile, Naomi Goldenberg rejects Jung’s entire idea of the archetype, especially archetypes pertaining to an “eternal feminine.” Goldenberg says these constructs are overly generalized, unduly metaphysical, and sexist.

In The End of God (1982) Goldenberg suggests the need for depth psychology to develop perspectives about the imaginal (symbolic, inspirational) and literal (physical, social and political) realities of women who find traditional goddess imagery to be an outdated patriarchal legacy.

Apart from the idea of ‘The Goddess’ we also find the minor, small-‘g’ goddess—that is, a female god. Contemporary archaeology points to a tremendous diversity of attributes for a plethora of goddess statues and images discovered around the world. And, to some, attributing all of these different manifestations to a single “Goddess” seems questionable.

Most scholars – male and female – agree that a good number of goddesses are localized, individual deities that emerged from various prototypes, while other goddesses are, indeed, more universal.

Perhaps most interesting, some goddesses are vindictive, petty, lustful and cruel, just like many of their male counterparts. Meanwhile, others goddesses and gods, alike, are nurturing, loving, chaste and compassionate. So the gender issue arguably could take the form of equality being the right for women to be just as kind or cruel as men have always been (but this still doesn’t make being cruel ethically acceptable—for women or for men).

The Goddess is also understood as major small-‘g’ goddesses. These major goddesses are often associated with fertility deities in agrarian societies. Some suggest that small-‘g’ goddesses are prominent in matriarchal rather than patriarchal cultures.

Graham Harvey outlines several different attitudes toward The Goddess.

The concept refers to a spiritual unity (Goddess) in plurality (goddesses), where the plurality is encountered more often than the unity

Harvey says some contemporary women advocate traditional notions of “femininity” in contrast to the idea of “empowerment” as found within academic Goddess theology. We see this celebration of the traditional feminine perhaps in the widespread fame of Ursula Andress as the “bikini goddess” who like the Greek Aphrodite, emerges from the sea

Harvey notes that Cynthia Eller implies that Feminist Goddess discourse dislocates women from ordinary time and traps them in an obsession with a comforting but mythical “Golden Age.”²

Harvey also mentions Emily Erwin Culpepper, who challenges those who gloss over diversity in favor of some kind of mythical unity:

“[With] any monotheism of ‘The Goddess’…She tends to become ‘The Great Mother’ and sweep diverse realities into one cosmically large stereotype.”³

Religious Studies

From the overall perspective of religious studies, The Goddess and many goddesses are not necessarily mutually exclusive or contradictory concepts. Rather, they represent different ways of understanding and relating to the sacred feminine in various historical and cultural contexts.

As we’ve seen, some scholars argue that The Goddess is a universal archetype that manifests in different forms and names across time and space. Others suggest that The Goddess is a modern construct that reflects the needs and values of contemporary women who seek spiritual empowerment and ecological awareness. Some scholars also explore the similarities and differences between The Goddess and many goddesses in terms of their origins, functions, symbols, rituals, and ethics.

We could end here but that would be insufficient. There’s another important point that probably wouldn’t fly in the secular, politically correct world of academia, and that has to do with the so-called ‘watering down’ of Christianity in contemporary Goddess discourse, specifically within Catholicism and Orthodox Christianity.

One way to illustrate this point is to look at the misappropriation of The Virgin Mary.

The Virgin Mary

Some mythographers say or imply that the Virgin Mary is a goddess not unlike the Egyptian Isis, the Hindu Kali or the East Asian Kwan Yin.

However, Catholic teaching clearly states that Mary is not a goddess but a “mediatrix” (mediator) between God and mankind. While Catholic rosary devotions are directed to Mary, these emphasize her humility and “fullness of Grace.”

Unlike a The Goddess or a goddess, Mary is a saint and cannot bestow boons through her own power. Indeed, Catholicism clearly indicates that all honor, power, and glory belong to God. The Eastern Orthodox church has a similar take on Mary. Any powers of intercession she exhibits come from God, not her.

Put simply, Mary is the greatest saint in Catholic and Orthodox circles but not a goddess or The Goddess as some seem to suggest.

¹ http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marija_Gimbutas

² Contemporary Paganism: Listening People Speaking Earth. New York: New York University Press, 2000, p. 82.

³ Cited in Contemporary Paganism, p. 83.

Related » History, Great Mother