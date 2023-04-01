Gorgias – An ancient thinker with a modern approach

The ancient philosopher Gorgias (485-380 BCE) was one of the most influential figures of the Sophistic movement, which challenged the traditional values and beliefs of classical Greek culture. Gorgias was famous for his rhetorical skills and his ability to persuade audiences with his eloquent and paradoxical arguments. He is also known for his radical skepticism and relativism, which led him to deny the existence of objective truth, knowledge, and morality.

Gorgias was born in Leontini, a Greek colony in Sicily, where he received his education in rhetoric and philosophy. He traveled extensively throughout Greece, giving public speeches and teaching his art of persuasion to wealthy and powerful patrons. He visited Athens several times, where he participated in the cultural and political life of the city. He also wrote several works on rhetoric, philosophy, and history, but only fragments and secondary references have survived leading scholars to debate the authenticity of material attributed to him.

While scholars debate the precise subtleties of the teachings of Protagoras, Hippias, and Prodicus, they generally agree on the basic frameworks of what these thinkers believed. With Gorgias, however, scholars widely disagree on even the most basic framework of his ideas, including over whether or not that framework even existed at all. The greatest hindrance to scholarly understanding of Gorgias’s philosophy is that the vast majority of his writings have been lost and those that have survived have suffered considerable alteration by later copyists. ¹

One of his most famous works is On the Non-Existent, also known as On Nature or the Non-Being, in which he argues that nothing exists; if anything exists, it is incomprehensible; and if anything is comprehensible, it is incommunicable. He bases his argument on three premises:

Nothing comes from nothing; Being is eternal and unchanging Words are arbitrary and conventional signs that do not correspond to reality

He concludes that all human knowledge is based on opinion and illusion, and that there is no criterion for judging between true and false statements.

Another influential work of Gorgias is the Encomium of Helen, a speech in defense of Helen of Troy, who was blamed for causing the Trojan War by eloping with Paris. Gorgias argues that Helen should not be held responsible for her actions, because she was either persuaded by speech, compelled by force, moved by love, or fated by destiny. He uses this example to demonstrate the power of speech to affect human emotions and actions, and to challenge the conventional notions of justice and morality.

Gorgias’ philosophy had a significant impact on the development of Western thought, especially in the fields of rhetoric, epistemology, ethics, and aesthetics. He influenced many later thinkers, such as Plato, Aristotle, Sextus Empiricus, Nietzsche, and Derrida. His influence on Plato and Aristotle, however, was reactionary. They saw him as a shallow cad who was just in it for the money. Today, some don’t make such a harsh distinction between wanting to make a living, being a good debater, and searching for truth. But things seemed more absolute in the ancient world and one could argue that thinkers like Plato and Aristotle might have benefitted from a bit of ‘deconstruction’ of their own beliefs and practices and how these may have been influenced by their social status.

On that note, Gorgias inspired many literary and artistic works, such as Shakespeare’s Othello, Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, and Bertolt Brecht’s The Life of Galileo.

